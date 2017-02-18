Cause determined in fire of U.S. Coast Guard housing unit

An HFD investigation has determined the cause of a fire that broke out at the U.S. Coast Guard housing facility in Wailupe Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the fire was ignited because a circuit breaker malfunctioned in the electrical panel. The fire started in the crawlspace under the home.

The building was believed to be a vacant structure.

Nine units staffed with 35 personnel responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. off Kalanianaole Highway. Upon arrival, fire officials said the two-story structure had smoke and flames coming from the basement area.

Firefighters began battling the blaze and had flames under control by 10:54 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $270,000.

