Oahu could be in for another blustery weekend

A succession of cold fronts with rain and damaging winds has been roaring through the islands this winter.

And the upcoming weekend could be the third one in a row with locally windy conditions that could bring down power lines.

The forecast calls for strong sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in some areas.

"On the weekend we typically have a smaller crew, but when we know there's a big blow coming, we will make sure to have people ready or on call to move quickly for an outage," said Hawaiian Electric Company spokesman Peter Rosegg.

HECO tried its best to keep up with power outages over the past several weeks, including those caused by windy weather on Super Bowl weekend, causing thousands to miss part of the game.

So what's up with windy weather lately?

It turns out that after two years of El Nino weather conditions -- which bring dry winters -- this is a return to normal.

"But people just aren't used to this type of weather because it's been at least two years since we've had normal winter weather, with strong Kona winds followed by strong northerly winds," said meteorologist Tom Birchard with the National Weather Service.

The Mililani High School Carnival is scheduled through Sunday, when the strongest winds are expected.

Carnival operator E.K. Fernandez says its rides can withstand strong gusts. It has only shut down one carnival due to winds in the last 50 years. That was the Hawaii Kai Carnival in 2014, when gusts in some leeward areas were clocked at up to 60 miles per hour.

Mililani doesn't plan to be the next one.

"We don't go into it with the idea that it's going to get changed in any way, so we're planning for the best, and then we're looking ahead to see if there's other things that we'll have to do," said Mililani High School Principal Fred Murphy.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.