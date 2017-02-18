Family makes public plea for help in finding suspects who attacked 73-year-old

A 73-year-old Ewa Beach man is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked in a Waipahu parking lot early Friday.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven off Farrington Highway.

Elena Cadiz-Ea said her dad, Rogelio Cadiz, routinely stops at the convenience store every morning before work to grab a cup of coffee.

"He said as soon as he got out of the car, there were these two guys in their 20s maybe, that suddenly came out of the blue and punched him in the face," said Cadiz-Ea.

Cadiz-Ea said her dad was knocked unconscious.

The family went back to the scene Friday morning and found his eyeglasses on the ground broken in pieces. The suspects allegedly grabbed $100 out of his pocket and ran off.

Cadiz was taken to the hospital. Doctors said he suffered a broken nose and deep cuts around his eyes.

"His eyes are bleeding inside and the pressure is really high so they cannot do an emergency operation," said Cadiz-Ea. "There's a possibility that he could go blind, but we're hoping that does not happen."

7-Eleven workers told Hawaii News Now they didn't see anything since the attack allegedly happened on the only side of the building that doesn't have surveillance cameras.

Cadiz-Ea is praying her dad recovers quickly.

She shared this message with the suspects: "If you have conscience at all, you need to come forward," she said. "Look at what you have done to my dad."

There is no clear description of the suspects at this time, but Honolulu police have initiated a robbery investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

