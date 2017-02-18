HNN's Tucker surfs his way to spot on Buzzfeed's 'hottest anchor' list

Keahi Tucker can claim a lot of notables in his career, but we're betting this one can't be beat.

A very unscientific Buzzfeed poll has named him among the "50 hottest local news anchors in the world."

He's no. 46, if you're curious.

Buzzfeed's reason for Tucker ending up on the list is pretty simple: "He surfs."

That he does. In fact, Tucker says one of the reasons he returned to Hawaii after putting in a number of years at TV stations on the mainland is because he came back to catch a good south swell and decided to stop by his old station to see if there were any openings.

There was one, in fact, and the rest is history.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.