Forecast: It's going to be another windy, rain weekend

Another round of severe weather is on the way. Gusty winds are forecast to produce dangerous conditions.

A cold front is approaching the state, and scattered showers are expected by Saturday afternoon with light to moderate rainfall totals.

Increasing tradewinds will fill in behind the front, and wind gusts could top 50 mph Sunday through Tuesday, slowing only slightly from Wednesday into the weekend.

Gusts that strong could cause power outages and property damage, so take precautions as soon as possible.

Surf is dropping along north and west shores. Another north west swell with possible on Sunday. A bigger wind swell is likely as the winds build speed.

- Guy Hagi

