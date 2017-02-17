Before heading to the Oscars, 'Moana' star performs for a home crowd

"Moana" star — and Hawaii high school student — Auli'i Cravalho lit up the Oscars stage on Sunday night, performing a full-throated rendition of the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."

"Moana" star — and Hawaii high school student — Auli'i Cravalho lit up the Oscars stage on Sunday night, performing a full-throated rendition of the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho will take to the Blaisdell Concert Hall stage Friday for a sold-out performance.

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra's “A Night on the Red Carpet" will feature a host of songs from Academy Award-nominated films, including the Disney hit.

Cravalho will bring Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” to life.

She will be accompanied by the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Richard Kaufman.

“To be able to perform in front of the home crew, for the family, that’s what really counts and I’m grateful to be back for this,” Cravalho said.

This will be the Moana star’s debut performance with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

And on Sunday, the 16-year-old will head to the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where she'll also be performing the hit song.

“There’s a lot of nerves,” she said. “Just a lot of them, just running through my body, but it’s a really great honor and my mentality is that I’m just so blessed.”

Later this month, she'll be promoting a sing-along version of "Moana."

“You can expect that I will be there for quite a few of them,” Cravalho said. “I’m planning to sneak in the back and sing my heart out.”

