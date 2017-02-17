Former Moanalua star Pagano transferring from Clemson

Former Moanalua High School star Scott Pagano is leaving the Clemson football program.

Pagano started four games for the Tigers in 2016, recording two sacks and 31 tackles, including one in Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“We all wanted him to stay, but he said he had accomplished everything he wanted to do at Clemson," said Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. "He came here to graduate and win a national championship and he achieved both within the last two months. He indicated to me that he wants to start his graduate degree and play his final year of college football, probably on the West Coast.”



Wherever Pagano decides to play, he'll be eligible immediately under the graduate transfer rule. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman is one of the highest ranked players at his position in the 2018 NFL draft class.

