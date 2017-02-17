2 indicted for attempted murder of Kauai police officers

A Kauai grand jury has indicted two men in the attempted murder of three officers this month.

On Feb. 9, Hiilei Goodwin and Kanbert A.T. Alapai were driving separate cars when they allegedly tried to run over the Kauai police officers.

“Our police officers put themselves on the front line every day to keep us safe. If their lives are ever threatened, the law demands severe consequences," state Attorney General Doug Chin said.

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, the grand jury indicted Goodwin for resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle. Goodwin and Alapai were also indicted for drug offenses.

Alapai is in custody and his bail has been set at $250,000. Goodwin, meanwhile, is still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He's 31, and described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Goodwin is asked to call Kauai police at 241-1711 or Kauai CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.