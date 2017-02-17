3 hikers rescued from Koolau Summit Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued three hikers from the Koolau Summit Trail.

Firefighters first responded on Thursday around 7:20 p.m. to reports that the hikers, all in their late 20s, were lost and couldn’t find their way down the trail. However, they were uninjured and in a safe location.

After arriving on scene, HFD airlifted one of the three hikers, but weren’t able to get to the other two because of weather conditions. They were instructed to shelter in place until first light the next day.

HFD resumed rescue operations around 6:40 a.m. Friday, with both hikers being airlifted to a nearby landing zone.

No injuries were reported.

