Donavon Frankenreiter to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

February is jam packed at Blue Note Hawaii, the state’s premier venue for the world’s most celebrated artists, starting off with a tribute to some of the world’s most celebrated artists lost in 2016 by local singer/songwriter Tim Rose. Jazz songstress Karrin Allyson makes her Blue Note Hawaii debut for four nights, followed by soulful GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Marc Cohn. Other notable artists include Tsun Hui Hung, Meleana Brown, Tavana, Donavon Frankenreiter, Max V, Willie K, Blayne Asing, Israel Vibration & Roots Radics, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole and DeAndre Brackensick.

A 15% kama‘aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the box office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours.

Donavon Frankenreiter's new album, "The Heart," officially marks the start of the singer-songwriter's second decade as a solo recording artist. It's been over ten years since the release of his self-titled debut, and in that time he has grown, not only as a musician, but also as a man. He's raising a family and nurturing two creative careers-one onstage, one in the waves-but on top of all that, he's still learning what makes him tick. And so, naturally, he named his album after his ticker. A decade into his career, Donavon Frankenreiter has learned to listen to his ticker above all else. Doing so has allowed the light to come in from all the corners of his world, even those where there is darkness. Sharing the load with those he trusts, and especially with those he loves, he has seized the opportunity to take control of his craft, on his own terms, and to follow his own beat.

