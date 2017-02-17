Mayor Caldwell lays out plan for 2017 in State of the City Addre - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mayor Caldwell lays out plan for 2017 in State of the City Address

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

In his State of the City address yesterday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a plan to build 800 affordable apartment units a year for the next four years. This was an in-depth plan of attack, but there were still people who opposed the mayor's ideas.  No matter what you think of the plan, there are a lot of moving parts. How feasible is it to push something like this through? How quickly could it be pushed through?

Mayor Caldwell also made a point to challenge the State to match with their own 800 units a year. Does this challenge mean that the City and State are in talks with each other?

