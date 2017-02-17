Sacred Hearts presents 23rd Science Symposium for Girls

Sacred Hearts Academy presents its 23rd Science Symposium for Girls on Saturday, February 18 from 7:45 – 11:30 a.m. The Symposium, free and open to girls in grades 5 through 8, will be conducted on the Academy campus, 3253 Waialae Avenue.

The Science Symposium's featured speaker is Dr. Holly Olson, Assistant Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology for the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. She also serves as the Deputy Designated Institutional Official for graduate medical education for the UH residency training programs. Her keynote Science Symposium address promises to encourage girls to dream and explore all aspects of their education.

Dr. Olson graduated from the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor degree in Science and earned her Medical Degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. She trained in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tripler Army Medical Center and upon graduation, was assigned to West Point as a staff physician. She served as chief of the Ob/Gyn service at Munson Army Health Clinic in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas and returned to Tripler as the Director of Ambulatory care and the Associate Program Director. Dr. Olson was a faculty member in the Obstetrics and Gynecology program and served as Program Director. From 2007 until 2015, she served as Director of Medical Education at Tripler Army Medical Center.

Following keynote address girls will attend hands-on workshops, while parents participate in a session with Dr. Olson. Dr. Helen Turner, Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Chaminade University, will lead a panel discussion with panelists Sacred Hearts Academy Science teacher Erin Flynn, Sacred Hearts Academy mathematics teacher Bernadette Rosano. and Kamehameha technology teacher Lynn Horiuchi.

The student program consists of interactive workshops facilitated by local professionals. Workshop leaders include a veterinarian, a chef, a team of medical doctors, and coral reef experts presenting 18 workshops, allowing exploration of exciting topics and potential future careers.

According to Betty White, Sacred Hearts Academy Head of School, “We are excited to have Dr. Olson with us for the Science Symposium for Girls. The community mentors will further inform 400 young female students about the dynamic careers awaiting them in the STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

To register for the free Science Symposium www.sacredhearts.org/sciencesymposium2017 or call 734-5058, x232.

