Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kaleleonalani

Today's Hawaiian word of the day is Kaleleonalani. More famously known as Queen Emma. Kaleleonalani was the wife of Kamehameha the Fourth, Alexander Liholiho. Kaleleonalani established the Queens Hospital in 1859 with the goal to help out the Hawaiian population which have been ravaged by introduced diseases. Today the Queens's Hospital is known as the Queens's Medical Center and is the largest private hospital in Hawaii.

