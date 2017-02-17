Bills to extend rail tax clear hurdles as lawmakers look at funding options

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell faced tough questions as he tried to convince state lawmakers to approve a permanent extension of the 0.5 percent general excise surcharge ...More >>
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell faced tough questions as he tried to convince state lawmakers to approve a permanent extension of the 0.5 percent general excise surcharge ...More >>
See all our reports and web extras on the Honolulu Rail Transit project.More >>
See all our reports and web extras on the Honolulu Rail Transit project.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>