2-alarm fire destroys Makiki home

A fire destroyed a home in the Makiki area on Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

According to HFD Capt. David Jenkins, around 8:30 a.m., nine fire companies with 35 personnel responded to the two-alarm building fire at 1044 Green Street.

The fire was under control by approximately 8:55 a.m.

Fire investigators said the blaze was accidentally started when the kitchen stove was turned on, igniting nearby combustibles.

Jenkins said a man was home at the time of the fire, but managed to escape uninjured.

The fire caused $300,000 in damage to the home and $200,000 in damage to its contents.

The American Red Cross is also assisting those who were affected.

