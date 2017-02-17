Forecast: Pleasant conditions before another cold front arrives

Happy Aloha Friday!

A really pleasant day is forecast for our island state.

Winds will be light and variable, sea breezes will develop in the afternoon, and skies will be mostly sunny.

High in Honolulu will be 83 degrees.

Enjoy this gorgeous day because things will be changing over the weekend. By Saturday afternoon an approaching cold front will reach the island of Kauai. It will bring some showers as it moves to Oahu and down the island chain Saturday night and early Sunday morning. But the biggest factor with this cold front will be the wind. Filling in behind this front will be strong northerlies that will become trade winds at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

The strong and potential he damaging winds will stay with us through the middle of next week.

The surf is down today but will be coming up again Sunday. Waves along north and west shores will likely trigger a High Surf Advisory Sunday, Monday and perhaps even till Tuesday.

Today there are no weather or marine advisories posted. However, the National Weather Service wants you to be ready for big trade winds that will be coming Saturday night and staying until mid week.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.