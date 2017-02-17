No tsunami threat after 4.7 earthquake off Hawaii Island

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island on Friday morning, but it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat.

“It’s far, far below the threshold for any kind of tsunami threat,” said Chip McCreery, of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, measured at an initial magnitude of 4.5, struck around 5:30 a.m. approximately 17 miles west-northwest of Waikoloa Village. Many people across the state reported feeling the temblor.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

