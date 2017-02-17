Hawaii lawmakers advance red light camera bill

HONOLULU (AP) - Two Hawaii Senate committees have approved legislation that would authorize the use of cameras to catch motorists who run red lights.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the bill would allow Honolulu and three neighbor island counties to install cameras that take pictures of vehicles as they run red lights. The counties would issue citations to the owners of the vehicles.

Sen. Clarence Nishihara says the proposal approved by the committees Tuesday is about public safety, but he also acknowledged that it will likely be met with resistance.

In 1998, Hawaii passed a law authorizing a similar photo enforcement system to ticket speeding motorists. But lawmakers faced public outcry when a private contractor deployed the system, known as "van cams," on Oahu in 2002. The law was eventually repealed.

