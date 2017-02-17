Career criminal known as 'Gingerbread Man' arrested after standoff

Amery Kahale-Sugimura, also known as "The Gingerbread Man," was arrested after a dramatic, two-hour standoff in Waianae on Thursday evening.

Honolulu Police Officers from the SWAT team, K-9 Unit, and the Crime Reduction Unit brought Kahale-Sugimura in, alongside deputies from the U.S. Marshals.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said police swarmed the Waianae neighborhood on Wehiwehi Street. About 30 homes were evacuated as police searched for Kahale-Sugimura, who was found in an upstairs room of a home.

Kahale-Sugimura was taken in for warrants totaling $1.5 million for violating the conditions of his release for previous crimes.

He's got a long list of convictions, including for burglary, drug and gun crimes, and for stealing multiple cars and motorcycles. He was even shot by police in 2013 after a violent home invasion at a 68-year old Aiea man's home.

In 2014, he was arrested for violating then terms of his release. And in 2015, he was arrested after being caught on a stolen motorcycle.

Kahale-Sugimura, 38, was taken to the hospital to be checked out after this latest arrest.

