On Midway Atoll, Wisdom the albatross is a mom again at 66

Wisdom, the world's oldest-known bird breeding in the wild, has welcomed her newest chick into the world.

The albatross successfully hatched the little guy at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands earlier this month. Two months ago, she was first spotted incubating an egg with her mate, Akeakamai.

“Wisdom continues to inspire people around the world," said Bob Peyton, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service project leader for Midway Atoll.

Peyton said Widsom has returned to Midway Atoll over six decades and raised at least 30 to 35 chicks. She's believed to be at least 66 years old.

“Because Laysan albatross don’t lay eggs every year and when they do, they raise only one chick at a time, the contribution of even one bird to the population makes a difference," Peyton said, in a news release.

It takes nearly seven months to incubate the egg and raise a chick to fledge. In that time, Wisdom and Akeakamai, like all albatross parents, take turns incubating the egg or caring for the chick while the other forages for food at sea.

Midway Atoll is home to the world’s largest colony of albatross.

Nearly 70 percent of the world’s Laysan albatross and almost 40 percent of black-footed albatross rely on the Refuge and Memorial.

