OHA donates instruments to burglarized school

HONOLULU (AP) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is replacing musical instruments stolen from a school that many Native Hawaiian children attend.

OHA officials visited Stevenson Middle School Thursday to present a flute, piccolo and two ukulele. They also donated carrying cases and strings.

School Principal Linell Dilwith says OHA reached out to the school after last week's burglary.

According to the state Department of Education, Native Hawaiians represent the largest ethnic group at Stevenson, which is near the Papakolea homestead community.

OHA is a semi-autonomous state agency tasked with improving the lives of Native Hawaiians.

Chairwoman Colette Machado says when someone steals from your ohana, the family comes together to help. CEO Kamanaopono Crabbe says music is a sanctuary for many kids and it's what keeps them in school.

