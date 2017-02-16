Hawaii leader resigns in protest from president's commission

The former CEO of Kamehameha Schools was among 10 who resigned in protest Wednesday from the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Deejay Mailer, the only member of the commission from the islands, was among those who signed a letter to President Donald Trump expressing concern about his policies on immigration, Obamacare, and federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Six other members of the commission had previously stepped down, which leaves just four members of the board remaining.

Mailer was appointed to the commission by President Barack Obama in 2014. Her term was to end Sept. 30.

In the letter to the Trump, Mailer and the other commissioners wrote, "We can no longer serve a president whose policies aim to create outcomes that are diametrically opposite to our principles, goals and charge."

The letter continues: "We object to your portrayal of immigrants, refugees, people of color and people of various faiths as untrustworthy, threatening, and a drain on our nation."

The commission's aim is to work with federal agencies to "improve the health, education and economic status of Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities." It was launched under President Bush, and re-authorized under Obama.

