Humane Society offers peacock up for adoption

The Hawaiian Humane Society has found a new home for Kevin, a peacock, just hours after a viral Facebook post about the bird.

"The Hawaiian Humane Society welcomes all animals, including peacocks like Kevin," the nonprofit wrote on its Facebook page.

Kevin was in a foster home, but anyone interested in adopting the little guy was encouraged to call the society.

And it didn't take long for Kevin to find a new home.

The Humane Society said Kevin, a doppelganger of the mythical bird by the same name in the movie "Up," "may be domesticated" and so it would be inhumane to release it into the wild.

If you're pining over the little guy, don't despair. Kevin isn't the only bird the society has up for adoption.

The humane society also has pigeons named Icarus and Ozone, according to their website. Plus, in addition to the cats and dogs, they've got a couple turtles, several rabbits and a guinea pig named Cinnabon.

