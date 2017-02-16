Hawaii home improvement show debuts on HGTV - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

A new home improvement show featuring a Hawaii brother and sister debuted Thursday on HGTV.

In "Aloha Homes," brother-sister duo David and Michelle Jaime "turn run-down properties into beautiful forever homes" in Hawaii.

The first episode, "Newlyweds need a new home," aired at noon Thursday and followed newlyweds Alex and Megan as they sought to transform their beach house.

Thursday's episode was a sneak peek at the new show, and subsequent episodes are set to air on the DIY Network.

