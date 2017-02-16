Punahou wins Division 1 Boys' Soccer Title

For the fourth time since 2010, the boys from Punahou have taken home the state championship for Division 1 soccer. Although the soccer match was delayed by a day due to weather and also were coming into the tournament unseeded, the defending champions had enough returning players with the experience needed to prove once again they are the best in the state.

Along with their state title, Head Coach David Trifonovitch has also been named as the 2016 Regional Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

