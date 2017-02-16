Punahou wins Division 1 Boys' Soccer Title

Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
A fender bender involving four cars clogged up the H1 freeway east bound just before noon Saturday.More >>
Honolulu police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing several women in an apartment building.More >>
