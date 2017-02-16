Retired fire captain offers study session for firefighter exams

It's not easy to become a firefighter. Retired Fire Captain Richard Soo appeared on Sunrise to talk about the possibility of an upcoming written exam to qualify. Right now, none is scheduled but he expects it to happen within the next year. He said that about 5,000 apply each time and only about 100 become recruits. It's one of the reasons why he's offering a free study session to help people ace the written portion.

Soo said, the "Firefighter Exam Study Sessions is in its 9th year and reached over 350 participants of which 94% male, 72% married, 66 % have children, 64% Native Hawaiian, 94% presently employed, majority annual income over $25K, 80% financially contribute to the family." He said that after taking the exam, recruits said they needed more study time, that the math questions were too hard and they wished for at least one more hour to complete it. He and two other retired fire captains serve as instructors in a free study session to help prepare possible recruits.

While there is still no word on when the next firefighters exam will be, they have scheduled the study session. It's an 8 week program that starts on February 25, 2017, from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Papakolea Community Center. For more information, call 808.520.8997.

