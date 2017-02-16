Upcoming expo to build local network of veterans, businesses

The goal of the Veterans Business Expo is to build a local network of veteran owned businesses and veterans in the professional world who support and grow each other's business through interconnectivity and communication. This is in direct keeping with the mission of The Veterans Movement nonprofit which is to enhance veterans lives.

By creating a community of service connected professionals, The Veterans Movement will make themselves known to each other along with their services and abilities. They can call on each other when needed and help each other's businesses grow. The people at The Veterans Movement pride themselves on using Veteran owned businesses whenever possible and know they appreciate our loyalty. They have thus created a functional and purposeful business relationship with greater accountability and trust.

For more information, click here.

