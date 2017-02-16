Business Report: 2/16/17

Kmart closed at Waikele but is still paying rent – a lot of rent. PBN reports the annual rent on that space is $4.5 million.

The 23rd annual Made in Hawaii Festival is now accepting exhibitors. This year's festival will be held at Blaisdell on the weekend of August 18th. Made in Hawaii products must be at least 51% made in Hawaii.

Kelvin Taketa says he's stepping down after leading the Hawaii Community Foundation since 1998. Search committee at work finding a successor.

The Hawaii Convention Center promotes Lois Asato from sales manager to director of local accounts. She signs the local conventions and events. Asato previously worked for Trade Wind Tours.

Outrigger names a new general manager of the Wyndham Royal Garden Waikiki. Loan Montgomery-Freitas has been assistant GM for more than four years and previously worked at the Waikiki Holiday Inn.

The Japan-America Society of Hawaii has a new president. Reyna Kaneko takes office today. Kaneko comes from Girl Scouts of Hawaii and held sales posts here and on the mainland.

UH Hilo is taking applications for STEM scholarships, now through March 15, that's one month from today. STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

