Man who died in Maili bicycle crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning while riding along Farrington Highway in Maili.

Authorities say 39-year-old Aitnes Kenan, of Waianae, died of multiple blunt force injuries that were sustained during the crash.

The death was ruled an accident.

Paramedics said last week that they treated Kenan at the scene shortly after 5 a.m., when he was struck by a van. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

