Forecast: Weakening cold front moving away from islands

Much improved conditions for Oahu today.

That weakening cold front will slowly clear Maui County today and its clouds and showers will move over the Big Island. It is deteriorating as it goes. High pressure is building in behind the front and Oahu will have breezy trade winds by afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The high in Honolulu will be a pleasant 82 degrees.

Surf is dropping along north and west shores. The waves today will be 10-14 feet north, 6-10 feet west, 1-3 feet east and south.

High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai.

Small Craft Advisory for Kauai's coastal waters and the channels of Maui County.

- Dan Cooke

