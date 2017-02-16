American Girl to make Native Hawaiian doll

American Girl just announced a new doll and she has some island ties.

Her name is Nanea Mitchell and she is the first Native Hawaiian doll to be made by the company.

Her character grows up during World War II and she does her part to help and heal during wartime.

Some meanings for the name Nanea include "a girl with grace" or "beautiful".

American Girl also announced the creation of their first ever boy doll.

Both the dolls are a first in the company's 30 plus year history.

The Native Hawaiian doll Nanea will be available in stores come this fall while the boy doll goes on sale this week.

