Marines live fire artillery training heard throughout parts of Oahu

Military training at Schofield Barracks began Wednesday and nearby residents are advised that there could be an increase in noise throughout the month of February. Training will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. Neighboring communities may hear explosions, gunfire and helicopters.

Noise expected near Schofield Barracks as military training begins

Thunder-like rumbles have been reported from residents in Moanalua Valley, Pearl Harbor and surrounding areas Wednesday night.

Marines are conducting live fire training at Schofield Barracks. Artillery is being fired into the Waianae mountain range, military officials confirm.

This is a part of the military training happening throughout February.

Officials say low clouds in the area are bouncing the sounds off the mountains resulting in the explosions being heard for greater distances.

Life fire training for the Marines is expected to last until Friday.

