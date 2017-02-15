Hawaii Muslim leader: Gabbard's Assad meeting a 'black mark' on record

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard met with Syria's president twice during her January trip to the wartorn country, and also sat down with Syria's first lady, according to travel documents made public Wednesday.More >>
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard met with Syria's president twice during her January trip to the wartorn country, and also sat down with Syria's first lady, according to travel documents made public Wednesday.More >>
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday she will personally cover the cost of her recent trip to Syria. Gabbard, a Democrat, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad while on the trip.More >>
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday she will personally cover the cost of her recent trip to Syria. Gabbard, a Democrat, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad while on the trip.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a recent unannounced trip to the war-torn country, she told CNN on Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a recent unannounced trip to the war-torn country, she told CNN on Wednesday.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>