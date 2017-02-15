Forecast: Weekend will bring more gusty tradewinds

A weak cold front is passing through the state, dropping skimpy rainfall as it moves east.

Winds are shifting to a more northeasterly direction behind the front and slowing. Lighter winds will hold until Saturday when another front will bring in gusty tradewinds and scattered showers.

Surf is lower, but still big and dangerous. Currents will be strong. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean.

Tomorrow's surf forecast calls for 10-15 feet North, 8-10 feet West, 1-3 feet East and South.

A High Surf Advisory is up for North and West shores of most islands.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for most waters due to the elevated seas.

- Guy Hagi

