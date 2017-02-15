Bugs beware! Seminar to teach organic pest control solutions

By Kristy Tamashiro

Listen up homeowners and gardeners! There’s a way to control unwanted insects and maintain your garden without using chemicals.

The Board of Water Supply and Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden will hold a seminar demonstrating organic solutions for pest control and gardening.

Attendees can expect an informative workshop on how to make DIY pest traps from materials found right at home. Participants will receive pest repellent recipes made of household goods and discussions of ingredients to use as bug bait. They will also get hands-on instruction on how to create a mosquito trap using a plastic liter bottle.

Diane Moses of the Board of Water Supply told Hawaii News Now that integrated pest management and organic gardening benefits homeowners wallets and the ecosystem.

“Homeowners will save money because they are going to be using household materials,” said Moses. “Organic gardening keeps chemicals off the ground and doesn’t allow them to flow into our aquifers.”

The seminar will be held on March 10 at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden. Entry fee is $5 for non-FOXG members and free for existing members.

