State eyes future of prime Waikiki parcel

The state is looking for new development ideas for valuable property near the main entrance to Waikiki.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is hiring DTL Hawaii to conduct public outreach to help determine the future of six acres of dry and submerged land at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

"I don't believe a high-rise hotel is going to go over very well there so we need to see what people want," said Ed Underwood, administrator of the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

Meetings will be held with various stakeholders to find out what the community needs.

"What they had here before was a gas dock with a store, a sundry facility with a laundromat," said boater David Hoe. "That was actually very helpful to people in the harbor."

A judge terminated Honey Bee USA's lease for the Waikiki Landing project last June due to the developer's financial problems.

"The state has collected close to $900,000 in development fees and lease rents. We've probably benefited up to $3 million with all of the cleanup and all of the entitlements that have been done on the property," said Ed Underwood,.

The state is now adding in the three-acre Ala Wai Harbor office site to the property. The DLNR hopes to issue a request for proposals by the end of this year.

"Do it within the same criteria of low-rise, basic amenities for the boaters, the ability to improve the harbor, make it a world-class harbor," said Robert Finley, chair of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board.

