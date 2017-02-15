UH president to help with schools superintendent search

University of Hawaii President David Lassner is helping with the search for a new schools superintendent.

Lassner is an adviser to the search, and is encouraging the UH community to offer input on the future of Hawaii's public schools.

Schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi's contract ends June 30, and it was not renewed.

The governor and Board of Education said they want to go in a "new direction" with Hawaii's schools, though Matayoshi's supporters says she's made great strides during her tenure.

Matayoshi has been at the helm of Hawaii's public schools since 2010.

To weigh in on the search for a superintendent, take this short survey by Feb. 27.

For more information on the superintendent search, click here.

