Kincaid's to close permanently in August

Novel T World has leased a 725-square-foot space at Ward Warehouse for 34 years.

Stores get final notice: Ward Warehouse to be demolished in August

Kincaid's Honolulu will not relocate when Ward Warehouse is demolished, a spokesperson for the restaurant said Wednesday, confirming the establishment will close its doors for good later this year.

Businesses in the popular shopping center were told last week that they would need to be out by August, when work on a new condo project is scheduled to begin.

The spokesperson did not yet know when the restaurant's final day in business would be.

The company that owns Kincaid's, Restaurants Unlimited Inc., also owns Ryan's Grill, which is still working on relocation plans. The company says it hopes business from the old Kincaid's restaurant will funnel to the new Ryan's location.

Restaurants Unlimited was unable to provide an estimate on how many employees the closure would affect.

