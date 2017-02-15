Four years after Realtor's brutal killing, suspect pleads guilty

Nearly two weeks after Mary Beth San Juan was found dead in front of her Punahou Street home, her family and friends gathered to pay their respects Saturday night. With her vivid paintings on display

Honolulu Police released surveillance video of a suspect in a grisly homicide on Punahou St. earlier this week and revealed the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Honolulu Police are expected to speak about the Punahou St. homicide investigation. If you are on a iOS mobile device, such as an iPhone or iPad, CLICK this link to watch: http://bit.ly/hnnlive2 Viewers

In July 2013, Realtor and actress Mary Beth San Juan was brutally murdered and then wrapped in a rug and dumped in the driveway of her Punahou Street home.

Now, the man who had been indicted in the crime has changed his plea in the case -- to guilty.

Vernon Baker admitted to stabbing San Juan before disposing of her body. He also pleaded guilty to drug crimes.

The killing of the outgoing San Juan shocked the islands, and left her large circle of friends and family in mourning.

"She affected lives just by walking down the street and smiling at people because that's who she was," said Ann Engebretson, San Juan's older sister, at her memorial service. "She was friends with the people at the grocery store that checked her out. She was friends with the homeless person down the street. There was nobody that wasn't a friend if they wanted to be a friend."

Baker is set to head to court in June.

