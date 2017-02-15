Wednesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Wednesday's Digital Shortcast

A lawsuit filed by the EEOC today claims the head of several Hawaii tour companies sexually harassed male recruits and employees for years. Plus, a nearly year-long search for a new U.H. Manoa chancellor has come up empty.

Here's Ian Scheuring with Tuesday's Digital Shortcast.

