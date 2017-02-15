F-22 Raptors to roar over Honolulu early Friday

Heads up, Honolulu: The Hawaii Air National Guard is going to give you an early morning wake-up call Friday.

A number of (very loud) F-22 Raptors will take off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam before dawn on Friday morning.

The early morning take-offs are needed to make sure the Raptors get to their destinations while it's still light.

"On behalf of the Hawaii Air National Guard, we'd like to apologize in advance for any noise disturbance," said Hawaii Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gregory Woodrow, 154th Wing Commander.

Officials didn't say where the Raptors are headed. They'll be "deploying to a location where the pilots will be able to conduct live-fire training, which is essential for maintaining their aerial combat skills," the Air National Guard said.

