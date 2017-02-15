Suit: Hawaii tour company head harassed male employees for years

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday sued several affiliated Hawaii tour companies, alleging a decade-long pattern of sexual harassment of male employees by its president.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu, alleges that Leo Malagon, president of Discovering Hidden Hawaii Tours Inc. and Discover Hawaii Tours, consistently harassed young men who were recruited to work for his companies.

"He would ask them to expose their male private parts on them so that he could fondle and perform oral sex on them. And in turn, he would expose himself to them and show pornographic videos and photos of himself," said Glory Gervacio Saure, Honolulu Director for the EEOC.

When employees complained about the situation, the suit says, the company failed to take corrective action.

"Some male employees felt that they had no other recourse but to quit," according to the EEOC's statement.

Malagon could not be reached for comment, and a spokersperson for Discover Hawaii Tours declined to speak on the matter.

"At this time, we don't comment on any pending legal action," said Diana Swahn, director of administration and partner relations for Discover Hawaii Tours.

Two companies headed by Malagon's wife -- Big Kahuna Luau Inc. and Hawaii Tours and Transportation Inc. -- were also named in the suit, the EEOC said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.