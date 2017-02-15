4th medical marijuana dispensary gets green light to acquire, grow

One of Oahu's state-approved medical marijuana dispensaries has started growing Hawaii's first legal cannabis plants, and anticipates sales can begin in early summer.

A fourth medical marijuana dispensary has been given a license to acquire and grow marijuana seeds and plants.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday authorized Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, the second Maui licensee.

So far this month, DOH issued notices to Maui Grown Therapies, Aloha Green Holdings and Manoa Botanicals to start cultivation.

To receive a notice to proceed, dispensary production centers must have a secure building with an enclosed indoor facility, a computer software tracking system and authorization from the narcotics enforcement division of the state Department of Public Safety.

