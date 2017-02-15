Above and Beyond Award honors community members contributing to society

The Lex Brodie Above and Beyond Award is dedicated to honoring members of the community who have put themselves in harm's way, made a substantial sacrifice for the good of others, or provided a meritorious contribution to our local community. Leisa Snyder is the founder of Aloha Dream Center, and is being honored with this year's award.

The Aloha Dream Center works with foster care, homeless shelters, and schools to help those people struggling in our community. Leisa Snyder and her husband created the non-profit organization to restore hope and improve the overall quality of life throughout the Hawaiian Islands by strengthening and reviving the spiritual, physical and financial well-being of struggling families.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.