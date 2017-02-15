Annual International Festival to celebrate diverse cultures of islands

Friends of the Creations of Hawaii Association, a Hawaii non-profit organization that supports outreach programs in our community, education, cancer and homeless awareness, will be presenting the 6th Annual International Festival at Queen Kapi`olani Bandstand & Park in Waikiki on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 & 19, 2017 from 9am to 4pm.

It is free and open to the public. There will be tasty dishes available that feature ethnic cuisines from Filipino, Hawaiian, Portuguese cultures and more. There will also be a showcase of local artisans handmade in Hawaii items, cultural demonstrations, lei making and much more.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Creations of Hawaii Association by clicking here.

