Forecast: Weak cold front to bring some humidity

A weak cold front is passing over Oahu this morning and heading toward Maui County.

There are only a few showers and southwest winds have weakened considerably. The most notable aspect of the weather is the humidity. It is sticky out there.

High today in Honolulu will be 82 degrees but likely feel much warmer.

Some relief with light trades returning tomorrow, but just for a day. Winds will again be light and variable on Friday as yet another weak cold front approaches.

Surf is lower but still big and dangerous. Currents will be strong. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean. Today's surf forecast calls for 15-20 feet north, 10-15 feet west, 1-3 feet east and south.

High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory for most waters due to the elevated seas.

- Dan Cooke

