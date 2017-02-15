Regulators OK Army's radiation monitoring plan on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Federal regulators have approved a radiation monitoring plan for a U.S. Army installation on Hawaii's Big Island that previously used depleted uranium.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the plan to test sediment in the Pohakuloa Training Area could go into effect in six months. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the Army's plan Thursday.

The depleted uranium was contained in spotting rounds used in the 1960s as part of a weapons program. The rounds didn't explode on impact.

Training area spokesman Eric Hamilton says 140 kilograms of depleted uranium were used in Hawaii, but it's not known how that amount was distributed between Pohakuloa and Oahu's Schofield Barracks.

The regulatory commission is accepting requests for a hearing or petition to intervene in the monitoring plan decision by April 10.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.