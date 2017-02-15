Fire causes $150K in damages for Molokai burger joint

A fire caused $150,000 in damages to the Molokai Burger restaurant off Kamehameha V highway Monday night.

Maui County fire officials say the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m.

When firefighters responded, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and flames burning in the kitchen area.

The cause is unknown at this time but it appears to be accidental.

The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.