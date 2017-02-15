High levels of dangerous bacteria found at Waikiki beach

State health department officials are cautioning swimmers to stay out of the water at Waikiki's Royal Moana Beach after high levels of a dangerous bacteria were detected during a recent test.

The department's Clean Water Branch says tests showed higher than acceptable levels of bacteria called enterococci in the area. The bacteria can sometimes cause wound and urinary tract infections.

The advisory will remain in effect until water sample results "no longer exceed the recreational water quality standard."

A similar advisory at Ko Olina last month lasted just one day before health department employees gave the all clear.

