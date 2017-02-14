Military conducts controlled blast in Nanakuli

The U.S. military conducted a controlled blast in Nanakuli on Tuesday night, authorities cautioned was likely heard for miles around.

Police department officials sent out an advisory alerting residents to the blast just nine minutes before it was scheduled to be heard.

Authorities say some kind of explosive ordnance was found at 2020 Farrington Highway. Military experts arrived on site and helped conduct a controlled blast at the same location.

